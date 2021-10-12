Ex-Maldivian Prez returns home after injury recovery from terror attack

Male, Oct 12 (IANS) Former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed has returned to the country after spending four months abroad where he was being treated for injuries sustained in a terror attack in May.



According to the local SunOnline news, Nasheed flew back from the United Arab Emirates, and greeted by President Ibrahim Solih and senior government officials at the Male airport on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.



Nasheed, who is also the incumbent Parliament Speaker, was injured in a blast caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) planted on a motorcycle parked near his personal vehicle on May 6.



He was rushed to a hospital in the capital Male where he underwent multiple life-saving surgeries.



He was transported to a hospital in Germany on May 13 for recovery and travelled to the UK on July 21.



In August, he requested Parliament for an extension on his leave until the perpetrators of his attack were brought to justice.



Maldives police have arrested 10 suspects in connection to theattack, with four of them having been prosecuted.



