Ex-IPS officer Aseem Arun joins BJP

Lucknow, Jan 16 (IANS) Former Kanpur police Commissioner, Aseem Arun on Sunday joined the BJP in Lucknow. He is likely to contest the Kannauj Assembly seat.



A 1994 batch IPS officer, Arun had resigned earlier this month to join politics.



"It was a decision taken within eight days. I was contacted by the party leadership and given the offer of joining politics. I am starting a new chapter in my life though just like my previous job I will be serving people always," he added.



Arun said he would work for the party in whatever role was assigned to him.



Meanwhile, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who was in Lucknow to welcome Arun to the BJP, said that the latter had seen how the Yogi Adityanath government crush the mafia to restore law and order in the state.



He also said that an increasing number of youths are getting attracted to the BJP and this would ensure the party's return to power with greater numbers.



--IANS

amita/sks/ksk/