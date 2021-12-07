Ex-IAS officer Abhishek Singh teams up with Badshah for 'Slow Slow'

Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) IAS officer-turned-actor Abhishek Singh has collaborated with rapper Badshah and Seerat Kapoor for a new music video titled 'Slow Slow'.



Abhishek shared, "It's wonderful to be a part of such an energetic and melodious song 'Slow Slow'. This is the third music video that I have shot for and I am loving the entire experience! Badshah is a dear friend and collaborating with him is truly an honour. We are absolutely confident that the foot-tapping song and its tasteful video will be loved by music lovers all over the world."



The song is released on Tuesday and it is available on all streaming platforms.



