Ex-envoy announces outfit for Punjab polls

Chandigarh, Jan 31 (IANS) The Sanjha Sunehra Punjab Manch, established last year by former envoy K.C. Singh, on Monday announced political party Sunehra Punjab Party that will contest the February 20 Assembly polls in Punjab.



"A small but diverse group of individuals -- civil, military, sports and civil society -- came together to establish the Sanjha Sunehra Punjab Manch in August 2021. After five months of holding interactive public meetings the common refrain heard was that change was not possible unless good Punjabis stepped forward to occupy the political space getting vacated," Singh, who is national president of the party, told the media here.



"Consequently, most members endorsed the decision to register a political party with the Election Commission of India that has approved the name, Sunehra Punjab Party," he added.



According to Singh, the party's agenda comprises overcoming rampant corruption. For this there is need for comprehensive administrative, including police, reform and systemic changes.



"In particular, a commission should be established to review the entire bureaucratic structure and maze of rules and regulations. Police, excise, revenue department in particular need total overhaul," he said.



