Ex-BJP Minister demands arrest of K'taka Cong chief Shivakumar

Ramanagar (Karnataka), Jan 13 (IANS) Former minister and BJP MLC C.P Yogeshwar on Thursday demanded the arrest of Congress President D.K. Shivakumar.



Yogeshwar is considered to be the arch rival of Shivakumar. Both hail from the same district.



"Mekedatu padayatra was a farce. The ruling BJP government cannot budge before the 'goondaism' and utter negligence of Shivakumar. "He is a corrupt brigand. That is why he was not considered for the post of cabinet during the Congress rule," he charged.



"Since four days the padayatra was being carried out by Shivakumar and gang. People were roped in by bribing them. The government will not bend before their dominance," he said.



"Shivakumar should be taught in his own language. He should be arrested immediately. The padayatra was being taken up to promote the Congress party in southern Karnataka. Siddaramaiah did not take Shivakumar into the cabinet for a period of one year considering his criminal background. Now, Siddaramaiah is appearing to be weak," he maintained.



"Corona is spreading rapidly in the state. Padayatra was nothing but self-promotion of Shivakumar and there was nothing called public interest in the padayatra," he charged.



