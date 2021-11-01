Evolve public transport plan based on electric mode: Gadkari to Goa CM

Panaji, Nov 1 (IANS) Union Minister for Roads and National Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday urged Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to evolve a public transport plan based on the electric mode of transport.



Speaking at a function organised for the inauguration of a four-lane National Highway section in South Goa, Gadkari also said that the Central government was keen on promoting green hydrogen as an alternative fuel source.



"I have a request for Pramod Sawant. The Prime Minister has entrusted the responsibility of (building) ropeway, cable car, funicular car to me. Elon Musk has introduced a new technology. Delhi to Mumbai in two hours via pods. Plan the Goa transport system based on electricity and come to me. It is in my hands," Gadkari told Sawant at the function.



He said that India annually imports fuel worth Rs 8 to Rs 10 lakh crore and that the country needs to promote the use of alternative fuels.



"In Delhi, in one year, I will use a car which functions on green hydrogen. In the coming days, pollution will be an important issue. We import nearly fuel worth Rs 8 to 10 lakh crore. We want to introduce green fuel manufactured by farmers into it, that is why we brought in ethanol. We are introducing green hydrogen, electric (fuels) and there should be a metro too," Gadkari said.



"We have resolved to plant four crore trees along the roads. We are insisting on green roads. Instead of petrol and diesel, I am introducing ethanol, methanol, bio diesel, bio CNG, electric, LNG and now green hydrogen. I travel in Nagpur using an electric vehicle," Gadkari said. The Union Minister hails from Nagpur.



Gadkari also said that he was a firm votary of ecology and environment.



"Ecology, environment and development, should walk hand in hand. I am a firm supporter of ecology and environment," he said, while expressing displeasure at government-related development projects being stalled by green activists in the coastal state.



"Many people in Goa go to court in the name of environment, stop development work and halt Goa's progress," Gadkari said.



--IANS

