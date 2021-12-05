'Everyone should start preparing for 2023 R'than polls under Modi's leadership'

Jaipur, Dec 5 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his Jaipur visit on Sunday sent out a clear indication that the next assembly elections will be held in Rajasthan under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Speaking to the Rajasthan BJP leaders in the working committee, he said that everyone should unite and start preparations for the elections under the leadership of PM Modi for Mission 2023.



Addressing the public representatives conference, Shah gave a call to all workers to work for uprooting the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government, which he termed "corrupt and useless".



Hitting out at the Congress, he said: "In the 70s, the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao' was raised. However, the Congress did not work to remove poverty. Even when PM Modi came (to power), crores of houses lacked electricity, the stove did not burn and then there was no provision of toilet."



He also took a jibe at former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, saying "whether Rahul Gandhi works or not, at least he sends out tweets".



On the price of petrol and diesel in Rajasthan, Shah said: "PM Modi has reduced the taxes of petrol and diesel in the entire country but Rajasthan is one such state where the CM loves 'locker'. I request Ashok Gehlot to reduce the price of petrol or else the people are waiting to show the way."



The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also said "Gehlot remains in fear... that his government will fall".



He stated that the BJP will not bring down the Congress government but will form his government with a thumping majority in the 2023 elections.



During the programme, when former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's name was announced to welcome Amit Shah in the working committee, the Home Minister interrupted, and asked "how many times he would get the welcome done". This episode is being discussed a lot in the political circles.



Shah, during his address in the meeting of the Working Committee, also said "the individual is not the organisation. Everyone has to understand this basic fact".



Later, Vasundhara, however, welcomed Amit Shah in the public representatives conference.



After this, in her address, Vasundhara said that it is my good fortune that I got a chance to welcome the Home Minister.



She addressed Amit Shah as "Bhai Saheb" and praised the work of the Central Government.



Shah was also scheduled to take part in a 9 km long road show in Jaipur but due to the delay in reaching Jaipur, he did not spend much time on the road, and went straight to the JECC Convention Centre.



The Union Minister is also expected to hold a one-to-one meeting with 10 prominent state BJP leaders.



--IANS

arc/pgh







