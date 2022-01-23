Everton vs Aston Villa: Fan arrested after Lucas Digne and Matty Cash hit by a bottle

Liverpool, Jan 22 (IANS) A fan was arrested after Aston Villa's Lucas Digne and Matty Cash were struck by a plastic bottle thrown from the crowd during their Premier League game against Everton, at Goodison Park, here on Saturday.



Cash and Digne stayed on the floor momentarily before being able to continue the game, which ended with Aston Villa winning 1-0.



"It was crazy, it hit me straight on the head. It's not nice having that, but we got three points so we'll take that," Cash told BT Sport.



Everton said in a statement that the supporter was arrested by police after he was identified using CCTV footage from Goodison Park.



"Police have arrested a supporter at Goodison Park for throwing a missile onto the pitch during today's Premier League match against Aston Villa. Everton security staff and Merseyside Police identified the supporter using CCTV footage," an Everton club statement read.



"Several objects were thrown towards the pitch following Aston Villa's goal at the end of the first half, with one missile appearing to strike two opposition players. Investigations in conjunction with the police are ongoing, and the club will issue bans to any fans identified throwing objects," it added.



Digne, a France left-back, completed a move to Villa from Everton last week after falling out with manager Rafa Benitez. This was his second game for Villa.



