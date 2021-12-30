Even God can't send Jagan Mohan Reddy to jail: Deputy CM

Tirupati, Dec 30 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy on Thursday said "even God cannot send Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to jail".



He was reacting to recent statements by BJP leaders that the chief minister will be sent to jail.



Narayana Swamy told reporters after puja at Sri Venkateswara temple that Jagan Mohan Reddy has not committed even a "small mistake", and that political rivals were running a false propaganda against him.



"Even Brahma Devudu who created him can't send him to jail," he remarked.



The deputy chief minister also claimed that God is with the chief minister and he enjoys blessings of the people.



"Jagan Mohan Reddy is a lion. He is not afraid of anybody. All parties are coming together under a conspiracy but he will fight with them all," he said.



At a public meeting organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Vijayawada on Tuesday, party leader and former union minister Prakash Javadekar had said that many leaders in the state are on bail and may go to jail any time.



This was seen as a reference to Jagan Mohan Reddy who is on bail in a disproportionate assets case.



Narayana Swamy also said he was unable to understand if Somu Veerraju is a leader of BJP or a leader of drunkards. He was reacting to the state BJP chief's promise at the Vijayawada meeting that if voted to power, BJP will give cheap liquor to people.



Stating that one crore people in the state consume liquor, the BJP leader urged them to vote for BJP to get cheap liquor at Rs 75 per bottle. He even said that if revenues improve the price will be further slashed to Rs 50.



--IANS

ms/pgh







