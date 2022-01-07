Eurosport acquires broadcast rights for AFC Women's Asian Cup

Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) The AFC Women's Asian Cup to be held in India will be shown live on Eurosport India. The event will be held in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune from January 20 to February 6.



Eurosport India, Discovery Network's premium sports brand, has acquired the broadcast rights for AFC Women's Asian Cup India. The Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), which currently holds the media rights for all Asian Football Confederation (AFC) competitions in the Indian subcontinent, has accorded the PayTV broadcast rights to Eurosport India.



The 20th edition of the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 will feature 12 teams, which have been divided into three groups. Group A includes India, China PR, Chinese Taipei, and IR Iran, while Group B includes Australia, Thailand, Philippines, and Indonesia. Meanwhile, Japan, Korea Republic, Vietnam, and Myanmar have been slotted in Group C.



The tournament will act as the final stage of Asian qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. With Australia having already qualified as co-host, five more teams will qualify for the main event directly while two of them will progress to the inter-confederation play-offs.



