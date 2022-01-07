EU to share 700 mln Covid vax doses by mid-2022: Von der Leyen

Brussels, Jan 7 (IANS) The European Union (EU) is on track to meet its pledge of sharing 700 million Covid-19 vaccine doses by the middle of 2022, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.



In a video statement, she said the EU had exceeded its vaccine-sharing target in 2021, sharing 380 million doses instead of the planned 250 million doses with low and middle-income countries, reports Xinhua news agency.



More than 255 million of these doses have already been delivered to the recipient countries.



Von der Leyen said that "we will step up our efforts to support Africa, where vaccination rates are lower than in other parts of the world".



"We will only control this global pandemic if we fight it in every corner of the world," she said.



