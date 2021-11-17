EU foreign ministers agree on new sanctions against Belarus

Brussels, Nov 17 (IANS) Foreign ministers of the European Union (EU) have agreed on new sanctions against Belarus over the migrant crisis, the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell said.



Addressing a press conference after the ministers' meeting on Monday, he said the new set of sanctions had been "politically adopted" and "will be finalized in the coming days." The sanctions will affect "quite an important number" of individuals and entities, he added.



So far, 166 individuals and 15 entities have been designated under the EU's sanctions on Belarus, according to the bloc's external action service, Xinhua news agency reported.



The Polish Defence Ministry said that the number of migrants gathered at Kuznica has been steadily growing. The latest reports estimated their number at between 2,000 and 4,000.



