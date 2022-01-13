Estimated 4.3 mn people in UK had Covid last week

London, Jan 13 (IANS) An estimated 4.3 million people in private households across the UK had Covid-19 last week, up from 3.7 million in the previous week, setting a new record, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.



Prevalence of the virus continues to be highest in England, where around one in 15 people are estimated to have had the virus in the week to January 6, according to ONS figures published on Wednesday.



In Wales, around one in 20 is estimated to have infected with the disease last week, or 169,100 people, up from 157,900, Xinhua news agency quoted the ONS as saying.



For Scotland the latest estimate is one in 20, or 297,400 people, up from 238,000. In Northern Ireland, the estimate is 99,200 people, up from 72,900, in a week.



"Covid-19 infections continued to increase across all regions of England except the East of England, and London," said ONS.



Britain reported 129,587 Covid-19 cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number in the country to 14,956,864, according to official figures.



The country also reported a further 398 deaths, taking the tally to 151,493.



More than 90 per cent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 83 per cent are fully vaccinated, according to the latest figures.



More than 62 per cent have received booster jabs.



