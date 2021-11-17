Esports firm Ampverse acquires Indian team 7Sea Esports

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Singapore-based esports company Ampverse on Wednesday said it has acquired leading Indian team ‘7Sea Esports for an undisclosed sum and plans to make a multi-million dollar investment to accelerate the esports and gaming ecosystem in the market.



This will be Ampverse's fourth esports team acquisition and will see 7Sea joining Bacon Time (2021 AoV Thailand Champions), SBTC (2021 SEA Wild Rift Champions), and MiTH (2021 PUBG Thailand Winter Champions) as part of its portfolio of esports assets.



"7Sea was created because we wanted to give young Indian gaming talent a chance to become the next generation of sporting heroes. With Ampverse, we're ready to take it to the next level," said Santosh Pecheti, 7Sea Founder.



"We're also ready to bring the best-in-class entertainment to the fans by partnering with India's leading gaming creators," he added.



7Sea Esports have established themselves as one of the most competitive Battleground Mobile India teams recently winning the India Today Dangal Championship and coming second in the highly contested Sky Esports championship.



Ampverse was founded in 2019 by former Twitch, Universal Music and Havas executives.



Currently, it has over 70 employees across Southeast Asia and India, a community of over 80 million fans across its portfolio of teams and gaming talent, resulting in triple-digit year-on-year revenue growth.



"We look for founders who are truly passionate about creating iconic esports organisations that drive unprecedented engagement with their fans and the market. 7Sea checks all those boxes and now it's all about executing the blueprint and growing all aspects of the franchise," said Ferdinand Gutierrez, Chief Executive Officer at Ampverse.



--IANS

na/