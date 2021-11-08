'Errant expansionist moves in Indo-Pacific region need to be called out'

Panaji, Nov 8 (IANS) Countries whose actions are inimical to free, open and inclusive India-Pacific and Indian Ocean Regions have to be called out and told they are in the wrong, Indian Navy chief, Admiral Karambir Singh said on Monday.



His response came on questions related to the expansionist plans of the Chinese navy, at the opening session of the Goa Maritime Conclave, which got underway in the coastal state.



"Mainly the Indian Navy, if we have to know what any country or any nation is doing, we have to have a good maritime domain awareness. Because awareness leads to understanding.



"Once you understand the domain and you find that there is any action by any country which is inimical to the free open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean region. Then, we have to act and that country has to be called out and told this is not correct. That is the present situation as it exists," he said.



--IANS

maya/vd