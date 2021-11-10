Equity MFs' net inflows at over Rs 5K cr in Oct: AMFI

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Equity-linked mutual fund schemes saw a net inflows of over Rs 5,214.87 crore in October, as per the data furnished by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Wednesday.



In September, the net inflows had stood over Rs 8,600 crore and in August, it was Rs 8,056.80 crore.



Besides, the contributions through systematic investment rose on a sequential basis last month to a record high of Rs 10,518.53 crore.



According to the data, the net AUMs for the India's MF Industry stood at over Rs 37 lakh crore.



"Net positive flows during October 2021, in all categories of open-ended 'Mutual Fund schemes be it Debt, Equity, Hybrid, Solutions-oriented, or Index, FoFs or ETFs' coupled with continued buoyancy in SIP flows, at historic high, has peaked overall Indian 'MF Industry AAUMs' to an all-time high of Rs 38.21 lakh crore," AMFI Chief Executive N.S. Venkatesh said.



In addition, the MF industry boasted of 11.43 crore folios.



--IANS

