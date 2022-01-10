Equity market rises in early trade; Maruti Suzuki top gainer

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) and broader 50-scrip Nifty on National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose in early trade on Monday.



At 10.12 a.m., Sensex traded at 60,249 points, up 0.84 per cent from its previous close of 59,744 points. It opened at 60,070 points.



Similarly, Nifty traded at 17,962 points, up 0.84 per cent from its previous close of 17,812 points. It opened at 17,913 points.



Among the stocks, Maruti Suzuki India, UPL, Hero Motocorp, ITC, and Infosys were some of the top gainers during the early trade, NSE data showed.



On the other hand, Wipro, Asian Paints, Shree Cement, Divi's Labs, Nestle India were some of the top losers.



"The Q3 results starting this week from the IT majors and HDFC Bank are likely to set the trend for the crucial IT and banking segments," said V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.



