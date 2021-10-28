Equity indices trade lower; Sensex down by over 450 pts

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Negative global cues pulled India's key equity indices - S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 - lower during Thursday's early-morning trade session.



At 10 a.m., the 30-scrip sensitive index traded at 60,690.03 points, down 453.30 points or 0.74 per cent.



The Sensex opened at 61,081 points from its previous close of 61,143.33 points.



Besides, the NSE Nifty50 traded at 18,070.40 points, lower by 140.55 points or 0.77 per cent.



It opened at 18,187.65 points from its previous close of 18,210.95 points.



--IANS

