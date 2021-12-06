Equity indices fall marginally during early trade on Monday

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) fell a tad lower during the early trade on Monday.



Notably, the indices had gained for past three consecutive sessions till Friday.



At 9.30 a.m. the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 57,588 points, down 0.2 per cent.



It opened at 57,778 points from the previous close of 57,696 points.



Till now, it has touched a low of 57,781 points.



Besides, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17,424 points after closing at 17,196 on Friday.



It traded at the 17,152 points, down 0.3 per cent during the early morning trade session.



Coal India, Maruti Suzuki, Gail India, NMDC were some of the top losers during the early trade, exchange data showed.



On the flip side, Adani Green, Tech Mahindra, and Godrej Consumers were some of the top gainers.



--IANS

