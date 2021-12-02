Equity indices extend gains, Power Grid top gainer

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) extended gains from the previous session in early trade on Thursday.



At 9.30 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 57,992 points, up 0.5 per cent.



It opened at 57,781 points from the previous close of 57,684 points.



Till now it touched a low of 57,680 points.



Besides, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17,183 points after closing at 17,166 on Wednesday.



It traded at 17,264 points, up 0.6 per cent during the early-morning trade session.



Power Grid, Adani Green, BPCL, Mahindra and Mahindra, and IOCL were some of the top gainers during the early trade, the exchange data showed.



--IANS

ad/dpb