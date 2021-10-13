Equity, climate justice touchstones of any global climate response: India

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) India's Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister, Bhupender Yadav, on Wednesday said equity and climate justice are touchstones of any global climate response.



"The need of the hour is a comprehensive set of actions within socio-economic and developmental context to deal with the issue of climate change. Concrete actions are needed in terms of cooperation between all countries, especially the developed countries taking a lead in climate actions through mitigation, adaptation and providing support to developing countries in terms of climate finance, capacity building and technology transfer," he said at the 'National Conference on COP26 Charter of Actions' organised by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).



Stating that mechanisms such as long-drawn strategies and global stock-taking have to duly account for adaptation, finance, technology, and equity consideration, Yadav said: "Concerted actions are needed in terms of cooperation between all countries especially with developed countries taking a lead in climate action through mitigation, adaptation and providing support to developing countries in terms of climate finance, capacity building and technology transfer."



India has repeatedly called developed countries to fulfil their promise of $100 billion each year. "In this regard, COP26 should focus on climate finance, its scope, scale, and speed, along with development, transfer of technology and capacity building support," he said, adding, "I am hopeful of a successful balanced outcome of COP26."



He also listed out the several steps that India has taken in multiple fields, including the ambitious National Hydrogen Mission.



TERI had organised the the conference, with the support of the British High Commission, among others. The 'Charter of Actions', a knowledge document prepared by TERI, was released to facilitate dialogues and discussions around raising climate ambition at the national and global level. It assimilates questions and challenges concerning key themes for India such as equity, green finance, adaptation and resilience, nature-based solutions, energy, clean transport, and business and industry.



TERI Director General Dr Vibha Dhawan said: "Successful climate negotiations in COP26 will further our fight against climate change."



Counsellor, Economics and Prosperity at the British High Commission, Natalie Toms, said: "The UK and India are working together to tackle climate change under the UK-India Roadmap agreed by our Prime Ministers in May."



Former climate negotiator and Distinguished Fellow Emeritus, TERI, Chandrashekhar Dasgupta, said, "From a purely practical point of view, equity considerations apart, there can be no magical year in which every country, individually, whether it is one of the most affluent ones or a developing country, can achieve net-zero in 2050."



Former Ambassador and Distinguished Fellow, TERI, Manjeev Puri, summarised the discussions at the conference, as he said: "India needs to act and can become a global leader but at the same time, needs to protect its policy space. For a large developing country like India, a level playing field for international response is crucial."



--IANS

niv/vd