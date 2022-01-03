Equities trade positive in first trading session of 2022

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) and broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded in the green in early trade on Monday -- the first trading session in 2022.



At 9.30 a.m., Sensex traded at 58,589 points, up 0.6 per cent from its previous close of 58,253 points. It opened at 58,310 points.



Similarly, Nifty traded at 17,464 points, up 0.6 per cent from the previous close of 17,354 points. It opened at 17,244 points.



Among the stocks, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Coal India, Maruti Suzuki, and Siemens were some of the top gainers during the early trade, exchange data showed.



Tata Motors rose sharply on the back of strong passenger vehicles sales in December, 2021.



On the contrary, Interglobe Aviation, Adani Transmission, Bajaj Holdings, Cipla, and United Breweries shares were the top losers.



