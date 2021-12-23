Equities settle positive with majority of sectoral indices in green (2nd Ld)

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) The Indian equity indices -- S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- traded in the green for the third consecutive day and settled higher on Thursday.



The Sensex and Nifty settled at 57,315 points and 17,072 points, respectively, both up 0.7 per cent from their previous close.



Barring metal and media, all sectoral indices rallied during the day's trade.



Among the stocks, Power Grid, IOC, ONGC, ITC and Bajaj Finance were some of the top gainers, NSE data showed, rising 3.7 per cent, 3.0 per cent, 2.7 per cent, 2.6 per cent, 2.2 per cent, respectively.



"Domestic bourses continued to trade firm mirroring an upbeat mood in the global markets led by gains in realty, financials and IT stocks, while broader markets strengthened," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.



"US third quarter GDP expanded at an annualised 2.3 per cent, which is higher than expected. Reports on reduced risk of hospitalisation and severity of Omicron as compared to the delta variant have supported the upward momentum along with favourable US economic data."



