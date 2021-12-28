Equities settle positive with all sectoral indices up

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) The Indian equity indices -- S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- settled higher on Tuesday.



The Sensex and Nifty settled at 57,897 points and 17,233 points, respectively, up 0.83 per cent and 0.86 per cent from their previous close, respectively.



Accordingly, all sectoral indices rallied during the day's trade, NSE data showed. Nifty auto and Nifty consumer durables rose the most.



Among the stocks, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ultra Cement, and NTPC were some of the top gainers, rising 3.1 per cent, 2.8 per cent, 2.6 per cent, 2.3 per cent, 2.3 per cent, respectively.



"Domestic equities were upbeat chasing global trend in spite of stricter restrictions being imposed following spiking Covid cases," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.



"Market presumes it as a precautionary measure to curb public gathering during holiday season. The global markets remained positive taking cues from strong US holiday season sales and reports on reduced risk of the new Covid variant."



--IANS

ad/pgh



