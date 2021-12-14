Equities settle negative as auto, financial services stocks slump (Ld)

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) The Indian equity indices -- S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- extended their losses from the previous session and settled lower on Tuesday.



The decline was primarily led by auto, financial services, realty stocks, among others. Lately, Indian equities have witnessed a continued sell-off by overseas investors.



The indices traded lower all throughout the session on Tuesday.



The Sensex and Nifty settled at 58,117 points and 17,324 points, down 0.29 per cent, and 0.25 per cent from their previous close, respectively.



Among stocks, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consumers, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bharti Airtel were the top losers, NSE data showed.



--IANS

ad/skp/