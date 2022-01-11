Equities settle in green; Nifty IT, realty top gainers

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) The Indian equity indices -- S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- settled positive on Tuesday.



After a continuous sell-off in the past three months, foreign portfolio investors returned into the equity market and have turned net buyers in the first week of January.



FPIs returning into the market also kept equity markets buoyed in 2022.



The Sensex and Nifty settled at 60,616 points and 18,055 points, up 0.4 per cent and 0.3 per cent from their previous close, respectively.



On Tuesday, Nifty IT and realty indices jumped during the session, NSE data showed.



On the stocks front, HCL Technologies, Adani Ports, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, ONGC rose the most, rallying 4.5 per cent, 3.5 per cent, 1.8 per cent, 1.7 per cent, and 1.6 Aper cent, respectively.



Whereas, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, BPCL, Hindalco, Coal India declined the most during the session.



--IANS

ad/skp/