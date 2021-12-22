Equities settle in green for second consecutive session

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) The Indian equity indices -- S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- traded in the green for the second consecutive day and settled higher on Wednesday.



The Sensex and Nifty settled at 56,930 points and 16,955 points, respectively, both up 1.1 per cent from their previous close.



All sectoral indices rallied during the day's trade, with pharma, auto, metal and PSU banks jumping the most.



Among the stocks, Hindalco, Tata Motors, Divi's Labs, Eicher Motors and Bajaj Finance were some of the top gainers, NSE data showed, rising 4.0 per cent, 3.7 per cent, 3.5 per cent, 3.1 per cent, 2.9 per cent, respectively.



--IANS

ad/arm