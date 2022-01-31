Equities rise further post tabling of Economic Survey; Sensex up 1,000 pts

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) The Indian equities rose further in the afternoon session after the tabling of the Economic Survey for FY22 in the Parliament.



The Economic Survey is an annual report card on the health of the economy which examines the performance of every sector and suggests future guidance.



At 1.25 p.m., Sensex traded at 58,232 points, up 1.7 per cent or above 1,000 points from the previous close.



Nifty traded at 17,382 points, up 1.6 per cent or 280 points from the previous close.



In the past 2-3 sessions, indices saw some sharp decline as the US Fed's Federal Open Market Committee indicated it was ready to tighten monetary policy on concerns of inflation.



--IANS

ad/skp/