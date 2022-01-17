Equities rise for six straight sessions

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) and broader 50-scrip Nifty on the National Stock Exchange extended its gains from the past week and traded in the green in early trade on Monday.



Notably, indices had been gaining for the past six trading sessions.



At 10.15 a.m., Sensex traded at 61,288 points, up 0.1 per cent from the previous close of 61,223 points. It opened at 61,219 points.



Nifty traded at 18,280 points, up 0.1 per cent from the previous close of 18,255 points. It opened at 18,233 points.



Top gainers during the early trade were Hero MotoCorp, ONGC, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Adani Green Energy.



HCL Technologies, GAIL (India), ACC, Adani Transmission, and NMDC were some of the top losers, NSE data showed.



