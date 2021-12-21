Equities rebound on Tuesday after sharp decline

New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) rose reasonably during early trade on Tuesday, thereby rebounding from its recent sharp decline.



In the past few sessions, equity markets saw a continued decline due to heavy sell offs and fresh health threats emanating from the Omicron Covid-19 variant which likely kept investors at bay.



At 9.30 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 56,302 points, up 0.9 per cent.



It opened at 56,320 points from the previous close of 55,822 points.



Till now it touched a low of 56,197 points.



Besides, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 16,773 points from the previous close of 16,614 points.



It traded at 16,752 points, up 0.8 per cent during the early-morning trade session.



Havells India, Godrej Consumers, Indus Towers, HCL Technologies, Titan, among others, were some of the top gainers during the early trade, exchange data showed.



--IANS

