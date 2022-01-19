Equities extend losses; Sensex down 380 points in early trade

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) and broader 50-scrip Nifty on the National Stock Exchange extended their losses from the previous session and traded in the red on Wednesday.



At 10.30 a.m., Sensex traded at 60,368 points, down 0.6 per cent from the previous close of 60,75 points. It opened at 60,845 points.



Nifty traded at 18,013 points, down 0.6 per cent from the previous close of 18,113 points. It opened at 18,129 points.



Asian Paints, Ultratech Cement, Adani Ports, Tata Consumers, and Shree Cement were some of the top losers, NSE data showed.



Top gainers during the early trade were ONGC, Coal India, UPL, Tata Steel, and Bajaj Auto.



--IANS

ad/dpb



