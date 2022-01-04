Equities extend gains; Hindustan Zinc top gainer in early trade

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) and broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) extended their gains from Monday and traded in the green in early trade on Tuesday.



At 10 a.m., Sensex traded at 59,470 points, up 0.5 per cent from its previous close of 59,183 points. It opened at 58,310 points.



Similarly, Nifty traded at 17,707 points, up 0.5 per cent from the previous close of 17,625 points. It opened at 17,681 points.



Among the stocks, Hindustan Zinc, Power Grid Corp, NTPC, ONGC, Pidilite Industries were some of the top gainers during the early trade, exchange data showed.



On the contrary, Marico, Godrej Consumer, Tata Consumer, Dabur India, and Cadila Healthcare shares were the top losers.



--IANS

ad/dpb





