Equities extend gains, Q3FY22 earnings in focus for fresh cues

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) and broader 50-scrip Nifty on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) extended their gains on Wednesday from the previous day and traded positive in early trade.



At 10.13 a.m., Sensex traded at 60,972 points, up 0.6 per cent from its previous close of 60,616 points. It opened at 61,014 points.



Similarly, Nifty traded at 18,156 points, up 0.6 per cent from the previous close of 18,055 points. It opened at 18,170 points.



Top gainers during the early trade were Hindalco, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, and ICICI Bank.



On the contrary, Titan, TCS, Cipla, Tech Mahindra, Wipro were some of the top losers, NSE data showed.



"The short-term momentum reflects a market in complete control of the bulls. The expected good results from the three IT majors today is likely to impart resilience to the market," said V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.



--IANS

