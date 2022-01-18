Equities decline in early trade on profit booking

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) and broader 50-scrip Nifty on National Stock Exchange declined on Tuesday due to profit booking.



Notably, indices had been gaining for the past six out of seven trading sessions.



At 10.10 a.m., Sensex traded at 61,099 points, down 0.4 per cent from the previous close of 61,308 points. It opened at 61,219 points.



Nifty traded at 18,233 points, down 0.4 per cent from the previous close of 18,308 points. It opened at 18,337 points.



Ambuja Cements, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, ACC, and Ultratech Cement were some of the top losers, NSE data showed.



Top gainers during the early trade were Adani Green Energy, Axis Bank, P&G, BPCL, and Godrej Consumers.



--IANS

