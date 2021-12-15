Equities decline for fourth consecutive session on Wednesday

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) fell in early trade on Wednesday. This is the fourth consecutive session decline in benchmark indices.



At 9.30 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 57,857 points, down 0.4 per cent.



It opened at 58,122 points from the previous close of 58,117 points.



Till now it touched a low of 57,872 points.



Besides, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17,323 points after closing at 17324 on Tuesday.



It traded at 17,262 points, down 0.4 per cent during the early-morning trade session.



Berger Paints, Asian Paints, Muthoot Finance, Sun Pharmaceutical, Nestle India were some of the top losers during the early trade, exchange data showed.



Notably, Indian equities have been witnessing a continued sell-off lately.



--IANS

ad/dpb