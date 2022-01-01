EOW arrests Skyhigh InfraProject director in cheating case

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Saturday arrested Anil Goel, the Director of Lucknow-based Skyhigh InfraProject Pvt Ltd, in connection with a cheating case.



Chhaya Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Police, EOW, said that Skyhigh InfraProject had finalised a deal to purchase a plot in Ghaziabad, UP, for a total consideration of Rs 57.55 crore in order to develop a residential project named 'Marina Suits'.



In 2015, on the assurance of the alleged company, the complainant company executed sales deed for Phase I of the land in favour of the company. The final sales deed of the land was to be executed in favour of the accused company after receiving full payment of sales consideration from the alleged company.



However, one of the accused directors, Anil Goel, approached the complainant company and induced it to execute the final sales deed in respect of the above said remaining land, in favour of the alleged company on the basis of post dated cheques.



The alleged company also assured that all the cheques mentioned in the final sales deed would be honoured on due dates.



Acting on the assurance, in 2018, the complainant company executed the sales deed in favour of the accused company against post-dated cheques issued by Goel's company as mentioned in the sales deed. However, the said cheques of Rs 16 crore got dishonoured.



"Investigation revealed that 36 cheques amounting to Rs 23.28 crore were provided for balance sales consideration of the said amount. It was promised by the accused company that all the cheques mentioned in the sales deed registered in 2018 would be honoured. But 27 cheques worth Rs 16 crore got dishonoured," said a senior police official.



The possession of the land had already been provided to Goel's company prior to honouring the cheques with all valid documents.



Goel induced the complainant to execute the sales deed for the property on the basis of issuing post-dated cheques and the same were dishonoured on presentation.



The police said that after lodging a case, they started the investigation which led to the arrest of the accused.



"In the present project, Goel induced the complainant by showing his old profile to win confidence. He made the victim believe that Goel is having a clean record and can be trusted without any suspicion," said the police official.



--IANS

atk/arm