Month-Long Clean India Drive On In Full Swing Throughout The Country

New Delhi (The Hawk): As a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports conducting Clean India drives across the country including in and around historical and iconic as well as religious places. Ministry has identified more than 25 iconic heritage sites for the Clean India drive, where NYKS and NSS volunteers are carrying out cleanliness drive to send a message of maintaining cleanliness around tourist places.

Under this Clean India, programme Clean India Drivesis beingorganised at iconic sites like Kamakhya Temple of Guwahati, Mahabodhi Temple of Gaya, Sabarmati Ashram of Ahmedabad, Amar Mahal Palace of Jammu, Humpi of Karnataka, Khajuraho of Madhya Pradesh, Puri Temple of Odisha, Meenakshi Temple of Madhurai, Golden Temple/ Jallianwala Bagh of Amritsar, Rumi Darwaza of Lucknow and Har kiPauri of Haridwar etc.

In continuation of the same, NehruYuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and the National Service Scheme (NSS) conducted Clean India drive on Tuesday at Golconda Fort, Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion NSS Youth Officer Shri K.C. Reddy, said through this campaign “we are not only organising clean India drive but also generating awareness about clean and healthy surroundings.” Various activities under Clean India programme are being taken up in districts of Telangana till end of this month, he said. As a part of this drive, NYK, NSS volunteers collected nearly 285 kgs of waste including single use plastic from the surrounding areas of Golconda Fort. Locals were made aware about the benefits of cleanliness and were advised to avoid single use plastics and to take up their proper disposal. Ms. Khusbhu Gupta, District NYK Coordinator, Hyderabad; Shri K.C. Reddy, Youth Assistant,and about 100 volunteers from NYK, NSS and other associations participated in this clean India programme.

Cleanliness drives are also being organized around religious places especially those having high footfalls. 100 NSS volunteers from Madurai Kamaraj University participated in the CleanIndia drive at Meenakshi Temple premises in Madurai and created awareness among public.

Along with this a Clean India drive was also organised in and around the temples of Mandya District in Karnataka.

The Department of Youth Affairs of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (Government of India) in commemoration of Azadi Ka Amrit Ka Amrit Mahotsavais organizing nationwide Clean India Programme from 1st October 2021 to 31st October 2021 with the help of its affiliated youth volunteer organisations like NYKS, NSS, youth clubs etc. Clean India is not just a programme but it reflects the genuine concerns of common man and their resolve to address the issue head on.