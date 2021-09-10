India, Germany discuss ways & means to further deepen their partnership on Energy, Climate

New Delhi (The Hawk): A bilateral meeting was held between Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav and Mr. Norbert Barthle and Dr.Maria Flachsbarth, Parliamentary State Secretariates, German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ)today at Indira Paryavaran Bhawan in New Delhi.

Both sides discussed at length on a wide range of environmental issues covering areas such as climate change, water scarcity, marine & air pollution, circular economy etc.

In the meeting, Shri Yadav acknowledged the importance of Indo-German bilateral cooperation on environment and appreciated efforts made by Germany in bringing new technologies in India. He also highlighted the remarkable achievements India has made in tackling climate change under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.



Both sides stressed on the importance of information exchange in bilateral programmes keeping climate and SDG indicators in focus-Agro-Ecology, Solar Partnership Inter resilience.

Mr. Yadav stated that India and Germany may explore strengthening bilateral cooperation especially on circular economy - treatment of solid waste (solar panels, batteries), wastewater etc.