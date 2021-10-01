Getting A New Solar System? Here’s Your 8-Point Solar Panel Installation Checklist

Global warming, climate change, and environmental degradation have been hot topics for several years now. In addition to countries cutting down on their greenhouse gas/carbon emissions, many people have also started doing their bit to protect and preserve the environment. However, the shift towards renewable energy has also made a considerable difference in tackling the environmental crisis.

Moreover, 11 percent of the world’s primary energy in 2019 came from clean energy sources. While this figure might not seem much to you, it is, in fact, a milestone, and solar energy has played an important role in it. Moreover, India comes in the top five countries that are the fastest growing in terms of solar power deployment and aims to increase the capacity of its solar plants to 100GW by the end of 2022.

In addition, solar panel installation has become quite popular among households, workplaces, factories, warehouses, and even industries in India. If you’re also planning to get a new solar system, it is best to go through the solar panel installation checklist for maximum optimization. So, keep reading to check out the list!

Shading

Many people don’t know this, but even the smallest things matter when it comes to solar panel installation, and one such example is shading. Everything from trees and buildings to overhead clouds affects the panel’s solar energy production. Therefore, you should ensure the PV panels receive as much sunlight as possible, as shadows hamper energy production.

Tilt

Solar panels are typically installed in a tilted position where the angle depends on the area’s latitude. To reduce the impact of high-speed winds the angle is reduced as the altitude increases. The general rule of thumb says that PV panels are placed between an angle of 9 to 12 degrees in Southern India and 25 to 30 degrees in Northern India. However, this can vary, so be sure to double-check.

Direction

Like shading and tilting, even the panel’s direction is crucial for proper solar panel installation. For maximum sun exposure, the PV panels should face south, irrespective of the season or time of year.

Proper Mounting Structures

You may not know this, but the mounting structure plays an integral role in solar panel installation. A mounting structure is designed considering the location’s wind-speed zone and the wind loads at that location, which is why it should only be done by professionals. However, you can also buy pre-certified mounting structures if you wish to install one yourself.

Safety Practices

If you are not a professional but wish to install the solar panels by yourself, it is essential to familiarize yourself with the safety practices and procedures, including wearing protective gear such as gloves, helmets, etc. Similarly, you should follow all other precautions so that you can carry out a safe solar panel installation.

License & Permit Requirements

Depending on which state you live in, you might be required to obtain a license or permit for solar panel installation. Additionally, you may have to submit certain documents and paperwork if you wish to apply for a subsidy scheme.

Maintenance

A solar system is nothing short of a long-term investment, but it will only give the best results if you carry out regular and proper maintenance. Therefore, make sure you do an inspection check now and then to prevent any safety hazards, downtime, or diminished output.

Cleaning

Most people have a common misconception that solar panels don’t need to be cleaned regularly and that you can go months without a thorough cleaning session. However, you should clean PV panels at least once each week or daily, if possible. So, be sure to keep this in mind after you’re done with the solar panel installation.

While it is vital to keep all these aspects in mind for solar panel installation, choosing a reputable and trusted brand like Luminous that offers a wide range of solar products, including solar packages and panels, is also imperative. So, choose Solar by Luminous and kick start your journey towards clean energy today!