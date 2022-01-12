Environment Minister, French envoy discuss 'One Ocean Summit', other issues

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) Indian Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday discussed with French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain issues related to the 'One Ocean Summit', cooperation on plastic pollution, 'Global Treaty on Plastics', High Ambition Coalition on Biodiversity beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) and COP15.



In the virtual meeting, Yadav stated that the 'One Ocean Summit' will be an opportunity to gather political leaders and all stakeholders ready to make a decisive contribution with bold, tangible and actionable initiatives and commitments. "However, India is fully determined to protect its maritime interests, while it supports the maintenance of rule-based maritime systems, as mandated under UN Convention on the Law of Seas (UNCLOS), 1982," he emphasised.



The Minister also underlined the urgent need for action to prevent and reduce marine litter, but stressed voluntary domestic action by countries, a release from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change said.



Yadav also mentioned an announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during World Environment Day 2018 for elimination of single-use plastics in India by 2022.



In the meeting, both sides also discussed in detail the issues concerning the High Ambition Coalition on Biodiversity beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ), and how it should not undermine existing relevant legal instruments, frameworks, and relevant global, regional, and sectoral bodies.



Both sides further discussed how COP15 will help in developing a holistic Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) taking into account poverty eradication, means of implementation and resource mobilization, etc.



Both sides agreed to further strengthen activities in 2022 under the Indo-French Year of Environment.



