'The Legend of Hanuman Season 2' to release digitally on Aug 6

Mumbai: After the resounding success of Season 1 that left viewers demanding more, Hotstar Specials presents The Legend of Hanuman returns to Disney+ Hotstar with another exciting chapter in the life of the beloved Mahabali Hanuman.

Actor Sharad Kelkar returns as narrator, as the mighty warrior on the path of good, comes up against the biggest evil – Ravan, after discovering his powers in the previous season. All alone except with faith and strength from Lord Ram, witness the humble vaanara be finally awoken to embrace his true power and wisdom, making him an immortal legend.

Sharad Devarajan, Co-Creator of the series and Co-founder, Graphic India said, “The response received by the first season of The Legend of Hanuman was amazing and humbling and has been a milestone for original Indian animation. The heroism of Mahabali Hanuman means so much to the world and so much to all of the people who worked on this project.”

“With the latest season, we take the story to greater heights with another chapter in Mahabali Hanuman’s life and his first encounter with the demon King, Ravan which is brought alive through captivating visuals and comprehensible language. As he learns to wield his newfound power, it is a story of inner growth and heroism that we hope is relatable and inspiring to everyone,” he said.

Though Hanuman faced great dangers in the first season, he was not alone. He had the strength of Angad to support him, the wisdom of Jambhvan to guide him, and even the antics of Nal and Neel to lift his spirits when times were dark. But now, Hanuman must face his greatest threat completely alone as he journeys across the sea to the golden city of Lanka.

Will his new divine powers be enough when tested against the fury and might of the demon king, Ravan and his fierce sons and armies? Yet even in the darkness, Hanuman shall have one light to guide him, his faith and strength from Ram. This is the story of a humble vanara finally awoken to embrace his true power and wisdom to become an immortal legend. This is the story of Hanuman!

Having garnered high praise for its advanced animation style and powerful contemporary storytelling that touched a chord with audiences across India, the spectacular visual experience returns in Season 2 of the mythological animation series produced by Graphic India and created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang and Charuvi P. Singhal. Directed by Jeevan J Kang and Navin John, with lead writers Sharad Devarajan, Sarwat Chaddha, Ashwin Pande and Arshad Syed. The latest season takes Mahabali Hanuman’s journey forward and can be enjoyed by adults and families alike.

—IANS