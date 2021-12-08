Sara Remembers Sushant As 'Kedarnath' Completes 3 Years: He Was Most Helpful First Co-Actor

New Delhi: As Sara Ali Khan's debut Hindi film Kedarnath clocks three years, the actor recalls how her co-star, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was a constant support during the making of the Abhishek Kapoor-directorial.

The 26-year-old actor thanked her director Abhishek and Sushant for guiding her when she was "new and nervous".

“From Gattu sir (Abhishek) I have learnt how to face the camera. And Sushant was a huge part to play with that, he had worked with him before. "Sushant was the most helpful first co-actor that I could have ask for, everything that I did I ran through him because I was so new and nervous. Gattu sir and Sushant have equal roles in anything that I have done,” Sara told PTI.

Sushant, best known for films like Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Byomkesh Bakshi, passed away last year in June. Released on 7 December 2018, Kedarnath received mixed reviews but the lead actors' performances were praised.

Sara followed up the romantic drama with movies Simmba, Love Aaj Kal, and Coolie No 1, but the actor said her first film will always remain close to her heart.

“Kedarnath will always be very special to me for a lot of reasons. It was my first film, I remember my first shot, I exactly remember what it was."

The film was produced by Ronnie Screwvala of RSVP Movies along with Abhishek and his wife Pragya Kapoor.

Sara will next be seen in filmmaker Aanand L Rai's directorial venture Atrangi Re. The film, also featuring superstar Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, will release on Disney + Hotstar on 24 December.

—PTI