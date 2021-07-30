Sara Ali Khan’s sultry monochrome series

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan's latest pictures has everyone talking. The diva took to her social media account, posting a series of monochrome pictures, dressed in a black bralette with a ruffled skirt.

The ensemble is designed by Lakshmi Leh and the star was photographed by Rohan Shrestha.

"Kash Kabhi Yu Ho Na Hasrate Na Junun Ho... Tera Khyaal Ho Aur Tu Ho Dil Me Bas Sukoon Ho," the actress captioned the image.

She also posted a short clip of the shoot to her Insta Stories with the song "Khwab ho tum ya koi haqeeqat" from Dev Anand-starrer "Teen Deviyan".

—IANS