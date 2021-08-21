Nyra Banerjee on her multiple looks in 'Rakshabandhan..Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal'

"It's about the character titled 'Rasal' in the show as a protector of her brother. We have always associated Rakshabandhan with the brother being the protector; here it's the sister. I completely relate to this show being a sister of a younger brother," she said.

According to her, everyone is playing a unique role, and contributes perfectly to the storyline of the show.

"I'm playing 'Chakori' whose only aim is to be rich. I'm called the 'looteri dulhan'. I may have had a weird past as a child, but today I know my only motto is to be rich and stabilize my life by hook or crook. I have many shades. I take multiple disguises," said the 'Divya Drishti' actress.

Nyra dons multiple looks in the show and she says: "My first look took me almost two hours. We had to achieve a particular look with eye make-up. There is a tattoo on my neck and my hand. When I have multiple disguises, it always takes me two hours. The old woman's look was unique. My current look is my favourite. I look like a lovely 'thakurain'," she said.

She has some favourites on the set of the show, as she shares: "Definitely, Nishant Singh Malkani and Hardika Sharma. Nishant is so particular in his expression. He does the role really well. And I just love Hardika," she shared.

