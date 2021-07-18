How to make money on Online Teen Patti?

Teen Patti is a traditional Indian game that is gaining so much popularity in online casinos. It is similar to a three-card brag game, a game derived from poker. In some casinos, Teen Patti is also referred to as flush or flash. Teen Patti has a special place in Indian’s heart as it is one of the commonly played card games during festivals where friends and family gather and enjoy. However, Teen Patti is purely a game of luck. Your chances of winning is in the hands of lady luck. Fortunately, there are some strategies you can use to predict the outcome of the game somehow. Using such a strategy will help predict the outcome of the game.

In this article, we are going to give you tips and tricks on how to predict the outcome of Teen Patti, especially when playing online. More so, you can read more at India casino info, should you wish to find out more relevant information about Teen Patti and other games available at online casinos, including sports betting.

Below are helpful tips you can use when playing Teen Patti online

Decide the stakes right from the start – It is a must to decide the stake from the very beginning. By doing so, you are sending a signal to other players that you are an experienced player. Begin your bet with a low amount and gradually increase the amount if you feel like your card has a high chance of winning.

Know your opponents – When playing Teen Patti online, you – When playing Teen Patti online, you can’t see the facial expression of your opponent, which makes it quite difficult to know them. The good thing is you can somehow gauge your opponent’s action by observing their type of bet. If they place a high bet right from the start, there is a high chance that your opponent is bluffing you. On the other hand, you also need to be careful with your actions, ensuring you are not sending signals that would lead your opponent to predict your actions accurately.

Play blind – Consider playing blind for the first few rounds because doing so would increase the chances of increasing the total pot amount. It takes a lot of discipline to use this strategy as the majority of players are impatient and want to see their cards right away.

Practice makes perfect – Indians are well-versed at playing Teen Patti, but for non-Indian players, the game can be quite daunting. Therefore, before you start playing Teen Patti for real cash, you might want to spend some time familiarizing the game. Fortunately, online casinos give players the option to play for free using virtual money. Take this opportunity to learn the ins and outs of the game without risking real cash.

Don’t be predictable – if there is one thing you need to master when gambling, it is learning how to be unpredictable. Your opponent should not have a clue about your next move. Learn how to bluff so your opponent won’t figure out the value of your cards. What many players do is give up quickly if they have a bad hand. However, a bad hand does not always mean you are at the losing end. When playing Teen Patti, be it online or in land-based casinos, one rule you need to apply at all times is to stay enigmatic. Surprise your opponent with your next move.

Remember that no cards are bad cards – When it comes to card games like Teen Patti, there is no such thing as bad cards. Every card is a potential win for as long as you know how to play your opponent’s emotion. You could have a not-so-good hand, but you can turn it into a winning hand if your opponent starts to behave recklessly. It is all about being clever because it is always the smart ones that outperform novice players in any form of gambling.



Play online Teen Patti for real cash

If you are ready to play Teen Patti using real cash, your best destination is an online casino. Fortunately, the majority of online casinos today, especially those welcoming to Indian players, offer Teen Patti and other classic Indian games like Andar Bahar. You can play using real cash and has the chance to win big should luck and strategy work on your side. Sign up for an account and make your first deposit to activate the bonus. You can deposit using the currency of your choice, such as Indian Rupees. Make sure to choose a legit online casino to avoid scams and experience top-notch online casino gaming. For more relevant information about online casinos and sports betting, visit India Casino Info. It is your ultimate source of online gambling information.