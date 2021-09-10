'Sardarni' Amandeep Sidhu shares her plan to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at home

The actress says she is always fond of the customary Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations that happen across Mumbai's 'pandals' and households. While all these years, she stuck to seeking blessings at her friends' houses, this year Amandeep is eager to host 'Bappa' at her own house.

Mumbai: 'Teri Meri Ikk Jindri' actress Amandeep Sidhu, who plays the role of 'Mahi' in the show, is all ecstatic to bring home her first ever Ganpati idol in Mumbai. Amandeep hails from Delhi but she has been residing in Mumbai for quite a few years now.

Sharing her excitement and talking about her plans, Amandeep said: "Belonging to a Punjabi Sardar family, we never really kept Lord Ganesha in our house or celebrated the festival with such grandeur. However, seeing the widespread celebrations over the last three years in Mumbai, I was quite keen on welcoming Bappa at my home. So, around this time last year I made up my mind to celebrate the festival and this year will mark my first ever Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at my own house."

She added: "I am really excited and nervous as it is my first ever celebration and with the 'Teri Meri Ikk Jindri' shoot schedule keeping me busy, my mom will also be travelling from Delhi to help me prepare and decorate our small pandal. Keeping the COVID situation in mind, we plan to keep the celebrations low-key and a private affair with an invitation extended to just a few close friends and family members."

Later Amandeep shared about her celebration plans and said: "Moreover, I really wanted the celebrations to be spiritual and peaceful as I am quite keen on observing the customs followed during the 'Havan' or the 'Kathas' read during the Ganesh Pooja. I honestly can't wait to welcome Bappa home, and I truly hope all our viewers also have a safe and Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!"

'Teri Meri Ikk Jindri' airs on Zee TV.

--IANS