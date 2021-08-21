Kangana Ranaut begins filming for 'Tejas'

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut on Saturday started shooting for her next film "Tejas".







The film, being directed by Sarvesh Mewara, will see the actor playing the role of an Air Force Pilot.



In a post on Instagram, the 34-year-old actor shared the news along with a picture of herself with the director.



"On to my next mission #Tejas Starting today... Josh is soaring high thanks to my fabulous team @sarveshmewara @rsvpmovies," she wrote.



"Tejas" is produced by Ronnie Screwala's RSVP Movies.



The 34-year-old actor recently wrapped filming for her action movie "Dhaakad", which also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta.



She is currently awaiting the release of "Thalaivi", the biographical drama movie on the life of the late actor-politician J Jayalalithaa.



Ranaut will also star in "Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda" and a political drama, titled "Emergency".

—PTI