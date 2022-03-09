Jacqueline Wants People To Work For Better Female Education

Mumbai: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who will be soon seen in the upcoming action-comedy 'Bachchhan Paandey', has urged people in the social sphere to collaborate and work towards improving the level of education for women.

Sharing her thoughts on the occasion of the International Women's Day, the actress said, "The most important thing that people can actually do is to collaborate in improving the world of education for women." Urging people to step forward and work in the right direction, the actress further said, "It would be great if people in that field come forward and be volunteers, help empower the children and women through education and what more they can do to improve their life which would make a huge difference. Jacqueline also met the young girls of Municipal School and spoke with them on the subject of women empowerment and independence in an engaging way. She also shared a glimpse of her interaction with the young girls at the school. For any progressive society, it's imperative that women get ample space to express themselves. "We, as a nation, will prosper only when women are given the right to speak up for themselves and their beliefs, and when nations and organisations work to ensure that every woman is given the same opportunities to grow and progress," she added.

On the work front, Jacqueline will also be seen in 'Ram Setu', 'Kick 2', 'Cirkus' and 'Attack Part 1'.

—IANS