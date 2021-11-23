Ensure justice to Irula women: Ramadoss urges TN DGP

Chennai, Nov 23 (IANS) Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss has urged Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu to take action against the policemen of Tirukoilur station who allegedly sexually assaulted four Irula tribal women ten years ago.



He said that a corrected chargesheet had not been filed yet against the policemen.



Ramadoss said Sylendra Babu, who was the North Zone IG when the incident took place, had suspended the policemen and helped the Irula women but the case should reach its conclusion and the women should get justice.



The PMK leader said that delaying justice to the hapless Irula women is akin to denying justice, and called upon the DGP to provide justice to the victims.



The movie 'Jai Bhim' starring superstar Suriya depicts the torture and subsequent killing of an Irula tribal youth, Rajakannu in police custody which was the real-life incident that shook Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu during 1993.



Suriya plays the role of Advocate Chandru who had helped the victim's pregnant wife get justice by fighting the case in the Madras High Court.



The PMK had objected to the movie stating that some scenes in it were hurting the sentiments of the Vanniyar community following which the movie's director T.S Gnanavel rendered an unconditional apology stating that the movie was just to portray "police excess" on a poor hapless person and not meant to hurt the sentiments of anyone.



