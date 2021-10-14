Enhypen aim to become 'hottest K-pop group'

Seoul, Oct 14 (IANS) Rising rookie group Enhypen have said they hope to become the "hottest" band in the K-pop industry. Band leader Jung-won made this declaration before dropping the first full-length album after the group's debut about a year ago.



"We want to grow more in the future and become the hottest K-pop group, not just being a group representing rookie bands," Jung-won said during an online media showcase for the new album in Seoul.



Set to be uploaded on online music streaming sites, the new album titled 'Dimension: Dilemma' has drawn much anticipation from K-pop fans for being the first full album from one of the top rookie groups, reports Yonhap News Agency.



It racked up pre-orders of more than 920,000 copies in three weeks after it first became available on September 17, a sign of another success for the team.



The seven-piece group was formed through the TV audition programme 'I-Land' (2020), which is co-produced by entertainment industry giants CJ ENM and Hybe and aired on the music cable TV channel Mnet. They debuted in November 2020 with their first EP 'Border: Day One'.



The group instantly rose to stardom, sweeping four rookie trophies at local music awards last year.



Their second EP titled 'Border: Carnival' was released in April and reached No. 18 on the 'Billboard 200' main albums chart. It also topped Japan's Oricon weekly albums chart for two weeks in a row.



The forthcoming album is the first instalment of the new 'Dimension' album series. About the full album, band member Jake said: "If 'Border' told a story of one standing on the borderline of being a trainee and a rookie singer, this 'Dimension' series is about how he feels after one year has passed."



